White House Catholics are concerned about Trump’s Catholic tweets

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Officials working in the Trump administration have told CNA that they have been frustrated by recent presidential tweets elevating controversial Catholic figures, saying the tweets undermine the work many Catholics in the administration hope to accomplish,” the report begins.

