Catholic dioceses, other organizations received at least $1.4 billion in federal CO19 loans

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “By aggressively promoting the payroll program and marshaling resources to help affiliates navigate its shifting rules, Catholic dioceses, parishes, schools and other ministries have so far received approval for at least 3,500 forgivable loans,” according to the report.

