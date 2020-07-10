Catholic World News

In Bangladesh, Church leaders plead for peace after massacre spreads panic

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The violence “spreads panic among priests who travel to villages under the surveillance of various political parties, and our people also live in fear,” said Father Albert Soren of the Archdiocese of Chittagong.

