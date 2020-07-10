Catholic World News

Respect the dignity of internally displaced persons with disabilities, Vatican diplomat urges

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See wishes to emphasize that as much as they are urgent and essential, international mechanisms and frameworks alone, however, will only be effective when we overcome the prejudices of a culture that continues to produce inequalities and leaves many people behind,” Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in Geneva, said at a July 9 meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

