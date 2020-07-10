Catholic World News

Bishops offer action steps to address issues of racism

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Subcommittee of African American Affairs has published “nine action steps to help diocesan bishops and parish communities look at the issue of racism and to encourage change.”

