Bishops join 1,000 other faith leaders to oppose federal executions

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As faith leaders from a diverse range of traditions, we call on President Trump and Attorney General Barr to stop the scheduled federal executions,” the signatories said in their statement (Google doc). “As our country grapples with the COVID 19 pandemic, an economic crisis, and systemic racism in the criminal legal system, we should be focused on protecting and preserving life, not carrying out executions.”

