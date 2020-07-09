Catholic World News

Vatican CO19 commission calls for more spending on healthcare, less on weapons

July 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, and others spoke at a July 7 Vatican press conference devoted to “Preparing the future, building peace in the time of Covid-19” (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!