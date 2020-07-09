Catholic World News

Black Catholic community hopeful for ‘a season of change’

July 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Nashville

CWN Editor's Note: “Now, more than ever, the principles of justice and mercy embodied in Catholic social teaching and rooted in the respect for the human dignity of each person guide our efforts to work toward healing,” said Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!