In UK, pro-life MP hails ‘clear victory’ over abortion amendments

July 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The proposed amendments, if enacted, would have enshrined home abortions in law and acted as “a staging post to the repeal of all protections for the unborn child at all stages of pregnancy,” the Anscombe Bioethics Centre warned.

