Catholic World News

USCCB chairmen praise Supreme Court decision recognizing right of Catholic schools to choose their own teachers

July 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, and Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, of Oakland, chairman of the Committee on Catholic Education, welcomed the decision in the consolidated cases of Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James School v. Biel (CWN coverage).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!