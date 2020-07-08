Catholic World News

Primate of Poland: Church must rebuild trust amid abuse crisis

July 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am convinced that only by standing in truth and taking responsibility for clarifying all crimes and omissions, we will rebuild our credibility and trust in the Church in Poland,” said Archbishop Wojciech Polak of Gniezno.

