Elections make a difference, Archbishop Naumann says

July 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We think we are very close to having a [pro-life] majority” on the Supreme Court, said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS), the chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee. “And if we had another vote on the Supreme Court, I think that the chief justice would come along and be the sixth vote, but not the fifth vote.” “So elections do make a differe

