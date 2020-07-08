Catholic World News

Nigerian priests condemn police brutality during lockdown, offer solutions

July 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In Nigeria, more people were killed through brutality by police enforcing the lockdown rules than by coronavirus in the early weeks of government’s response,” according to the report.

