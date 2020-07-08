Catholic schools face questions over connections to Columbus, Serra

Catholic World News

July 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez (Los Angeles), Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone (San Franciscoo), and Bishop Jaime Soto (Sacramento) have defended the missionary work of St. Junípero Serra.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!