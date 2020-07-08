Catholic World News
Catholic schools face questions over connections to Columbus, Serra
July 08, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez (Los Angeles), Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone (San Franciscoo), and Bishop Jaime Soto (Sacramento) have defended the missionary work of St. Junípero Serra.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
