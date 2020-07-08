Catholic World News

Do not forget the needs of refugees, Florida bishop urges

July 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I speak about this issue not only as a man of faith, but as someone who experienced life as a refugee,” said Bishop Felipe Estévez of St. Augustine. “In 1961, following the Bay of Pigs, I traveled alone as a teenager from my home in Cuba to Miami. My parents wanted what all mothers and fathers want for their children: a safe place to grow up.”

