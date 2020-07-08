Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal: Peace is threatened as health and economic crises continue

July 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, spoke at a July 7 Vatican press conference devoted to “Preparing the future, building peace in the time of Covid-19” (video).

