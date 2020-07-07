Catholic World News

Holy See renews Pope’s debt-relief appeal for poor nations

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, who represents the Holy See at international organizations headquartered in Geneva, addressed a meeting of the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

