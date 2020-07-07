Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops decry ethnic hatred

July 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 49.1 million (map) is 61% Protestant, 21% Catholic, 8% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!