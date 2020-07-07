Catholic World News

‘We all must get involved’ during pandemic, say Central American bishops

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We all must comply with the health security measures to protect the lives of our brothers and sisters,” the bishops of SEDAC (the episcopal secretariat of Central America) said in a July 5 statement.

