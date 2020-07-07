Catholic World News

In Dallas diocese, 8 ‘COVID priests’ visit, anoint the sick

July 07, 2020

Continue to this story on KDFW-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “As priests, one of the most important things that we do, apart from the celebration of the Mass, is really preparing souls for our Lord,” said Father John Szatkowski.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

