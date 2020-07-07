Catholic World News

Archbishop Wenski criticizes public school monopoly

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “When there is monopoly, we see the education system fails the students,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, the new chairman of the bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, told Vatican News. “Having these private schools supported by vouchers, in which parents can choose the school that is best for their child, introduces a level of competition.”

