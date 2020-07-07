Catholic World News

Catholic educators make plans to address racism in America

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Some Catholic schools are amending their summer reading lists to include books on racism,” according to the report. “Faculty and teachers have been brainstorming new lesson plans and curricula to reflect the contributions to American culture by African Americans.”

