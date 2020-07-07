Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese forms new parish to meet spiritual, cultural needs of black Church members

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am committed to the needs of black Catholics in our community. I invite everyone to join me in this effort,” said Bishop David Zubik. “We need to work together to make sure that black citizens from all walks of life are treated with the same respect that God intends all of us to have.”

