Church leaders in Philippines criticize anti-terrorism measure

July 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in the Philippines have criticized a new anti-terrorism law that was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on July 3. The law, which could allow for government suppression of political dissent, is “taking the wrong path,” the Catholic bishops said.

