Facing donation shortfall, English bishop asks government help

July 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic dioceses in England have seen a drastic decline in contributions since the closing of parish churches in March. One prelate, Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury, has suggested government support to help keep dioceses afloat.

