Catholic World News

Irish Church sees 80% drop in donations during lockdown

July 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Dublin reports that contributions have fallen by 80% during the CO19 lockdown, forcing the archdiocese to adopt severe economy measures. Priests have been asked to accept a 25% decrease in their living allowances.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!