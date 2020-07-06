Catholic World News

Archbishop rips Navy policy against attending religious services

July 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who heads the US military ordinariate, has criticized a Navy policy that forbids members from attending off-base military services. “Should those who swear to protect and defend the Constitution be obliged to surrender their First Amendment rights” the archbishop asked. He said that the policy is “particularly odious to Catholics” who do not have an opportunity to attend Mass.

