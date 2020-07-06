Catholic World News
In Assam, government closes Catholic hospital after 12 nuns test positive for CO19
July 06, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The northeastern Indian state (map) is 61% Hindu, 34% Muslim, and 4% Christian.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
