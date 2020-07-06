Catholic World News

EU cardinal laments persecution of Christians in Nigeria

July 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Nigerian Christians are “living a situation of continuous attacks by terrorists, insurgents and militias, that in some cases reaches levels of genuine criminal persecution,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU.

