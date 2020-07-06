Catholic World News

Protesters tear down statue of St. Junípero Serra in Sacramento’s Capitol Park

July 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The group’s actions may have been meant to draw attention to the sorrowful, angry memories over California’s past, but this act of vandalism does little to build the future,” said Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento. “While Fr. Serra worked under this colonial system, he denounced its evils and worked to protect the dignity of native peoples.”

