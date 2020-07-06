Catholic World News
Papal praise for cooperatives in promoting renewable energy
July 06, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis tweeted his comments on July 4, the International Day of Cooperatives.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
