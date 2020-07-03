Catholic World News

Bishop chairman calls on administration to reverse course on federal executions

July 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I implore Attorney General Barr and President Trump to abandon this path to preside over the first federal executions in 17 years,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.

