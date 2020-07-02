Catholic World News

Pope Francis sends condolences to Benedict on brother’s death

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of “deepest sympathy and spiritual closeness” to his predecessor, Pope-emeritus Benedict, after the death of the former Pontiff’s brother, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger.

