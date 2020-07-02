Catholic World News

Patriarch laments declining number of faithful in Iran

July 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “To halt the exodus and strengthen the local community, we need a local clergy who know the local people, culture and language,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!