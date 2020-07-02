Catholic World News

In Tamil Nadu, 2 Christians tortured to death following CO19 arrest

July 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The southern Indian state (map) is nearly 88% Hindu, 6% Christian, and 6% Muslim. “Such violence from those who should defend citizens is unacceptable,” said Cardinal Oswald Gracias. “Justice must run its course and punish the guilty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!