Founder of Schoenstatt movement faces allegations of coercion

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Schoenstatt Apostolic Movement issued a statement in defense of its founder, Father Joseph Kentenich (1885-1968), following a report based on previously unexamined Vatican archival material (German article).

