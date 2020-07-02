Catholic World News

San Francisco orders archdiocese to halt Masses that fail to comply with CO19 regulations

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In response, the archdiocese’s attorney pledged that the archdiocese would comply with city and county regulations, which limit the size of outdoor Masses to 12 persons with face coverings. The regulations also forbid indoor Masses, apart from “those people necessary to serve the Mass and livestream it.”

