In Holy Land, Custos commemorates Christ’s Precious Blood

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Despite record coronavirus cases, the Franciscan superior in the Holy Land was able to gather with a few of the faithful for Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Basilica of the Agony in Gethsemane. The Mass included the traditional scattering of red rose petals.

