Orthodox Patriarch fears conversion of Hagia Sophia into mosque

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople has warned that the conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a mosque—a project favored by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan—would raise tensions between Christians and Muslims in Turkey.

