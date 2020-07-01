Catholic World News

Cardinal Barbarin ‘content’ with new duty as convent chaplain

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who resigned in March from his post as Archbishop of Lyon, says that he is “contented and happy” to take up a new assignment as a convent chaplain. Cardinal Barbarin was first convicted, then acquitted, of charges that he covered up sexual abuse. Despite his ultimate acquittal he resigned, saying that popular hostility toward him might make it impossible for the Lyon archdiocese to “open a new chapter.”

