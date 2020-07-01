Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen has ‘no confidence’ in future for religious freedom in Hong Kong

July 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen says that he has “no confidence” the Chinese government will respect religious freedom under Hong Kong’s new security laws. The retired prelate’s stand contrasts with that of his successor, Cardinal John Tong Hon, who has said that he does not foresee dangers for religious freedom in Hong Kong.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!