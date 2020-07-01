Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell: no excuse for financial inefficiency, corruption

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “To say that the Church is not a business provides no justification for us to be inefficient much less for us to be corrupt.” Those were the words of Cardinal George Pell, the former prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, in a video address to a conference on church management. Cardinal Pell recalled that Mother Teresa had said that clerics face temptations on two major fronts, sexuality and money, and “she thought that the danger from money was greater and stronger than that from errant sexuality.”

