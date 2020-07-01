Catholic World News

Clash of jihadists unsettles West Africa

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, and their affiliates, are active in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Chad.

