In Rome, religious superiors unveil anti-abuse initiatives

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The initiatives, according to the International Union of Superiors General, “form a world-wide initiative to join with those who are focusing on moving children from institutional-based care to family-based care.”

