Catholic World News

Kenyan government to demolish Catholic hospital to reclaim forest land

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no institution like it which serves the poor and less fortunate,” said Father Maloba Wesonga of the Archdiocese of Nairobi.

