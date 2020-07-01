Catholic World News

Indiana priest under fire for comments on Black Lives Matter

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “They are wolves in wolves clothing, masked thieves and bandits, seeking only to devour the life of the poor and profit from the fear of others,” Very Rev. Theodore Rothrock, VF, of the Diocese of Lafayette (Indiana) wrote in his weekly message. “They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace any current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment.”

