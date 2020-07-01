Catholic World News

383 new permanent deacons ordained in US in 2019

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “At the same time, 334 deacons retired from active ministry and another 289 deacons died,” the USCCB said at it released its annual survey on the permanent diaconate. “As is the case with priests in the United States, there are not enough new permanent deacons being ordained to make up for the numbers who are retiring from active ministry or dying each year.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

