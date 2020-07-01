Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez, in letter to the faithful, defends St. Junípero Serra

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Unfortunately, we will probably have to relocate some statues to our beloved saint or risk their desecration,” the archbishop of Los Angeles said. “Fray Junípero is a saint for our times, the spiritual founder of Los Angeles, a champion of human rights, and this country’s first Hispanic saint.”

