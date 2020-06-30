Catholic World News

Italian financier defends dealings with Vatican

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a lawsuit filed in English court, Italian financier Raffele Mincione charges that Vatican officials have damaged him by suggestions that he unfairly profited from a London real-estate deal. Mincione has reportedly offered to property, at the price the Vatican paid for it; he insists the investment was and is sound. John Allen of Crux notes that Mincione’s suit could produce two parallel hearings on the controversial deal: one at the Vatican, the other in an English court.

