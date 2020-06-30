Catholic World News

Pope to US Catholic journalists: serve diversity & common good

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Catholic Press Association, Pope Francis called for a “media capable of building bridges, defending life, and breaking down the walls, visible and invisible, that prevent dialogue and truthful communication between individuals and communities.” The Catholic Press Association is holding an online “virtual” meeting for the first time in the history of the American group.

